How failures can be blessings in disguise — Lilian Esoro

By Rotimi Agbana

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, may not be the perfect role model for young girls, but she sure knows how to exploit the numerous failures she record in life to better her lot.

While sharing her opinion on succeeding at a chosen career and equally dealing with certain challenges and situations that may arise along the line, she disagreed with the popular belief that there is a formula for success. According to her, failure at any point in time should not been regarded as an enemy of success but a blessing in disguise.

“I was having a discussion the other day and somehow we got talking about success and how to sustain and handle certain situations. And I said there really isn’t any formula for success. It’s quite simple; really, double your rate of failure and they are like “huh”. I’m like that’s the problem, you’re thinking of failure as the enemy of success but it isn’t at all. See failures as a blessing in disguise; a lesson you learn and grow from. It’s your decision at the end of the day. You can be discouraged by failure or you can learn from it, so go ahead and make mistakes. Make all you can, because remember it’s in those failures and mistakes you find success”, she said.

