House c’ttee on Edo Assembly presents report today

…Edo Assembly drags NASS to court over interference

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE 13-man ad-hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives to investigate the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly, has completed its assignment and may present its report today to the House.

Meanwhile,Vanguard learned, yesterday, that some principal officers of the state Assembly have filed another suit to stop the National Assembly from interfering in the Edo House of Assembly affairs.

Vanguard could not immediately reach the chair of the ad-hoc committee, Abdulrasaq Namdas, last night, but a dependable source, said: “Yes, the committee has completed its work and will read its report on the floor of the House (tomorrow) today. “

Other sources told Vanguard, yesterday that “the principal officers of Edo House of Assembly went to court to restrain the National Assembly from interfering in the functions of the House. They have served the Clerk of the National Assembly, but the committee’s report will be read tomorrow (today).

“They have also backed their suit with a comprehensive report from the Clerk of the House on how the inauguration was done on June 17.”

Meanwhile, Governor Goodwin Obaseki has denied reports that he was negotiating with two Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors with a plot to join the party and fly its flag.

A statement by Special Adviser to Obaseki on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, said: “We want to advise media houses and members of the public to be wary of stories like these planted by detractors of the governor and the Edo State Chapter of the APC. These persons are threatened by the wide acceptance and support which the governor enjoys from his people.

“We state categorically that Obaseki has no intention of leaving the APC, where he has firm support at the state level and across all local governments, wards and units of the party.”

Vanguard