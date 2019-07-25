Breaking News
Translate

Hope no more war?: Oshiomhole, Obaseki shake hands

On 11:18 amIn News, Politicsby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE feud between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, seemed to have come to an end on Wednesday.

Oshiomhole-Obaseki
R-L; APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman APC Governor’s Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Majority Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado Dogowa during the two-day Presidential Policy Retreat held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JULY 24 2019
Oshiomhole-Obaseki
R-L; APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari and Chairman APC Governor’s Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi during the two-day Presidential Policy Retreat held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JULY 24 2019

Obaseki
Oshiomhole-Obaseki
Oshiomhole and Obaseki

The governor said the APC National Chairman who have fallen apart for some time met at the Presidential Policy Retreat at the Council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja and exchange pleasantries.

Edo APC chieftain, Idahosa calls for Oshiomhole’s resignation(Opens in a new browser tab)

Before the retreat started, they were asked by some photojournalists in the council chamber to shake hands and pose for snapshots.

The two of them complied and posed for the photograph with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi replied the photojournalists with “We are not quarrelling here”

National Sports Festival: Obaseki visits Edo contingent, as sports fiesta ends in Abuja(Opens in a new browser tab)

A participant at the event told Vanguard that the two Edo sons exchanged pleasantries which suggested that they may have settled their differences.

Although the duo have been having cold war between themselves, the loggerhead came to the fore as a result of the timing and manner of the proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Appoint party members into NIDCOM board, Diaspora APC urges Buhari(Opens in a new browser tab)

While the governor believes that he had done what was Constitutionally required of him by issuing the proclamations for the inauguration of the state assembly, the APC Chairman who handed over to Obaseki contended that the proclamation was not done in accordance with the law.

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.