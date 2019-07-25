By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE feud between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, seemed to have come to an end on Wednesday.

The governor said the APC National Chairman who have fallen apart for some time met at the Presidential Policy Retreat at the Council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja and exchange pleasantries.

Before the retreat started, they were asked by some photojournalists in the council chamber to shake hands and pose for snapshots.

The two of them complied and posed for the photograph with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi replied the photojournalists with “We are not quarrelling here”

A participant at the event told Vanguard that the two Edo sons exchanged pleasantries which suggested that they may have settled their differences.

Although the duo have been having cold war between themselves, the loggerhead came to the fore as a result of the timing and manner of the proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly.

While the governor believes that he had done what was Constitutionally required of him by issuing the proclamations for the inauguration of the state assembly, the APC Chairman who handed over to Obaseki contended that the proclamation was not done in accordance with the law.

