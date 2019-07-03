Hitachi opens data discussion in Abuja

By Juliet Umeh

Hitachi Vantara has said it is set to drive the next wave of multiplied innovations with Data driven insights using Cloud Based technology to empower and manage modern workforces in Abuja.

The company said it would use the forum to present solutions in its stable that can help organisations put their data into better use, leading to monetizing such data.

The company said since everyday business is under pressure to meet up with set goals and objectives, only digital transformation, can help businesses accelerate cost efficiency and time to market by automating operations and processes.

The company added that data transformation would help increase loyalty and grow revenue by improving customer experience and unlock innovations.

The company’s Managing Director for West and East Africa, JP Smith, said “Hitachi remains the only OEM that guarantees you 100% data protection- no data loss”.

Also, the company’s Regional Managing Director, West Africa, Wale Awosokanre, said “the company’s data solution helps people scale into the untapped potential of data, riding on the company’s experience on how to store, enrich, activate and monetize data from the business landscape”.

The event aims at engaging specific organizations in both public and private institutions on how to become more effective at leveraging data and analytics to power their business models.

It is scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday.

At this event customers will learn how to achieve smarter, faster insights with integrated data services and proven blueprints that make the most of their data.

Achieve their business outcomes and service levels with intelligent resource deployment that streamlines IT and reduces costs and risks.

Modernize for digital transformation using the right cloud strategy built for their businesses with the most flexible, open and trusted choices