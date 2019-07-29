Heritage Bank’s training institute gets CIBN accreditation

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

HERITAGE Bank Plc’s training school, known as “The Refinery” for new entrant staff has been accredited by the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The Refinery supervised by the bank’s Human Capital Management Group was accredited by CIBN after assessing and evaluating its syllabus, curriculum and structure by panel of technocrats and seasoned bankers set up by the institute, which according to CIBN aligns with the Competency Framework of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the professional paper standard of CIBN.

The President of CIBN, Uche Olowo commended Heritage Bank for changing the narratives of the banking system via the establishment of a credible training facility, The Refinery, that prepares trainees who are to be employees for a core professional banking experience.

He further applauded Heritage Bank for setting a high standard of learning facility which its structure and curriculum “is next to that of CBN’s training institute,” whilst stressing that the bank’s training school is the best in Nigerian banking industry and at par with international best standard.

Vanguard