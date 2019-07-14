By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—RESIDENTS of Adao community in Alabata area of Odeda Local Government Area in Ogun State were thrown into confusion, yesterday, when two suspected herdsmen reportedly stabbed a 49-year-old farmer, Rafiu Showemimo, to death.

It was gathered that the suspected herdsmen accosted the farmer and stabbed him in the neck on his way back home from the farm at 12noon.

It was gathered that a 76- year-old man had, two weeks ago, escaped death after suspected herdsmen cut him in the head with a machete.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached as at press time.

However, the Olu of Alabata, Chief Sanusi Waheed, who oversees the affected Adao community, among others, stressed the need for government’s intervention to abort the plans of the youths to foment trouble, adding that the herders had crossed their boundaries.

Waheed said: “The herdsmen have crossed their boundaries and we can’t condone them anymore. There is need for urgent intervention of government in the herdsmen problems in this community and country.

“We would do all within our powers in communicating our plight to the government.”

When Vanguard visited the community, the youths were sighted standing at strategic points in their numbers.

They were armed with locally-made guns, cutlasses, charms and other weapons.