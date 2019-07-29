Herdsmen: OMPALAN inaugurates peace c’ttee

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Oil & Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, an elite NGO inaugurated its ‘Committee for Harmonization of relations between Herders and Farmers’ called CHREBHAF.

The main function of the committee is to broker peace between herders and farmers with a view to ending the frequent bloody clashes that have resulted to loss of life and property across the nation and threatened national stability.

Addressing members during the inauguration of the peace committee in Abuja, the association’s President, Bishop Udo Azogu thanked members for accepting to work in the committee and reminded them that they have a critical assignment to facilitate peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers: “I wish to stress that your assignment to facilitate peaceful co-existence between herders and farmers and end wanton killings resulting from bloody clashes across the Country is critical to national security and stability. Your job is to ensure that both the farmers and herders co-exist in peace under the laws of the land.”

Azogu called on both herders and farmers to halt all hostilities and cooperate with the peace committee.

He said: “I wish to use this medium to call on both herders and farmers to give peace a chance and halt all hostilities, while the CHREBHAF comes up with a win-win proposal for both sides. We must shun all divisive tendencies and support measures that unite us in order to keep the visions of the founding fathers of the nation alive.”