Herdsmen: CAN warns against anarchy in Nigeria

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, Southeast zone, has warned against the alarming anarchy looming in Nigeria if urgent measures were not taken to address the worsening security situation.

CAN who aligned with Ohaneze Ndigbo’s call, urged the people of the zone to rise up and defend themselves.

This call was made following the gruesome murder of Afenifere leader’s daughter, Pa Fasoranti.

In a statement issued to pressmen and signed by Chairman of CAN Southeast, Bishop Dr. Giddy Okafor and the Secretary, Rev. Scamb Nwokolo, also commended the Federal Government for suspending the controversial Ruga project.

The statement formed part of the communique issued by the group after its emergency meeting in Enugu.

They declared that “the Federal Government should not implement in any form, any programme that shall lead to anarchy in this country.

“We vehemently reject, condemn and oppose any form of forceful appropriation of individual or communal land to herdsmen or cattle nomads in the guise of Executive Order, Act, Law or Federal Government programme in Nigeria and the Southeast in particular.

“That cattle rearing is a private business, as such the Federal Government should not induce crisis or create undue tension in the states of the Federation, more so when Southeast is still recovering from the havoc of civil war and do not wish such to happen again in any form. Business is by negotiation not imposition.

“That we implore the Federal Government for the interest of peace, unity and mutual co-existence and tolerance to totally rescind, abrogate and jettison any action or inaction or by amendment or otherwise that shall lead to the implementation of RUGA or cattle colony, or with other names that shall depict giving herdsmen or nomadic cattle owners right to acquire or takeover or confiscate land of individuals or indigenous communities forcefully through the apparatus of government.”

CAN urged Ndigbo not to panic “regarding the threat from some Northern groups led by one Abdulazeez. Our land shall never be allowed to be taken by force by anybody in any guise.

“Let us continue to pray and watch. Let everybody be prepared to defend themselves as directed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”