Hayatou shuns CAF invitation

Cameroonians are not happy with CAF over the treatment meted to their compatriot, Alhaji Issa Hayatou who was voted out in place of Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.

President of FECAFOOT, the Cameroon football governing body, Seydou Mbombuou Njoya was reported to have said in Cairo that CAF extended invitation to Hayatou to attend the AFCON final holding today at the Cairo International Stadium but the Octogenarian may not honour it.

He disclosed that he has been urging the Ahmad led CAF exco to no avail to honour Hayatou, adding that inviting him now is belated.

According to a source who heard the FECAFOOT boss complaining, he argued that CAF was not fair to Hayatou and Cameroon especially as it concerns the AFCON hosting right which it withdrew from them and handed over to Egypt.

The source further said the embittered football boss said that if CAF likes, it could as well withdraw the right for the 2021 edition it has granted their country.