There is a popular picture on the web that shows chickens and other fowls, who normally don’t get along, forming a circle around their common enemy, the snake, in order to neutralise it. Even birds know how to unite against their common enemy. But in Nigeria, chickens fight other chickens so that the serpent can always oppress them. This is the story of how Southerners wrongly view the Hausas and Northern minorities.

As someone who once lived in Sokoto, let me appeal to Southerners to stop seeing the Hausa and Northern minorities as their enemy. They are also an oppressed people. Learn their history and work with them to free Nigeria from her true oppressors.

Don’t let propaganda blind you. The Hausa and Northern minorities have never been an enemy of Southern Nigeria. They are a friendly people Even before colonialism, they coexisted peacefully. Sango, the mythical Yoruba god, was born by a Nupe (Tapa) mother.

Even before colonial times, there was trade between the Hausa Kingdoms and the Oyo Empire. That is how Hausa words, like alubosa (onion), agogo (clock), du’a (prayer-what Yoruba call adura) entered the Yoruba lexicon. The people who attacked Oyo were NOT Hausa. Alimi was not Hausa.

Some people have deliberately set up the South to see Hausas and Northern minorities as their enemies. They are not. Those 12 million almajiri roaming Northern Nigeria are victims. They don’t want them educated. That is why they resented Jonathan’s almajiri schools.

The policy of divide and conquer is what the true oppressors and enemies of Nigerian progress have used to blind the eyes of Southerners to see Hausas and Northern minorities as their enemies. They need our help, not our enmity.

‪RUGA is not an Hausa word. It is not a word originating out of any of the original native languages of Nigeria. Herdsmen are killing Hausas and Northern minorities, just as they are killing Southerners. Hausas are not killing you. Don’t get it twisted .

Until Southern Nigeria can unite and join hands with the Hausa and Northern minorities, while at the same time rendering saboteurs politically irrelevant, we will continue to suffer oppression

Finally, let me say this to Southerners. You have not met a really genuine and die hard Christian who is ready to die for the Lord Jesus, until you have met an Hausa or Northern minority Christians. Down South, we are just PLAYING Christianity.

Reno Omokri

