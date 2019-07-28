Hammers keeper set to join Super Eagles

Super Eagles’ goalkeeping problems may soon be a thing of the past after reports emerged that West Ham’s U-18 goalkeeper, Daniel Jinadu is set to pledge his international future to Nigeria.

The Super Eagles have lacked quality in the goalkeeping department since former number one, Vincent Enyeama retired from the team.

The goalkeeping trio of Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi have all failed to convince. Calls for a new number one intensified following the conclusion of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria third position.

Although the third-place finish was seen as a success in many quarters, there was a feeling it could have been better if the team had a top goalkeeper.

South Africa based goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi was chosen by Rohr as the team’s number one at the tournament, but the Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper came in for criticism over his lack of confidence.

The 32-year-old was criticised for his inability to instil confidence into the team and also his inability to deal with crosses. He was blamed for Nigeria’s semi-final loss to Algeria with many saying he should have done better for Mahrez’s last-minute freekick.

Following the tournament, the team’s manager, Gernot Rohr was implored to start looking for a goalkeeper that the team can trust. And it seems the German tactician search will soon be over with reports emerging that West Ham U-18 goalkeeper has had talks with the NFF and he is poised to commit his international future to Nigeria.

The 17-year-old has represented England at the U-15 and U-16 levels but is set to represent Nigeria at the international level.