Halogen unveils digital transformation, new identity

All is now set for the formal launch of a new Halogen Group and the unveiling of six operating companies with distinct digital security solutions.

The company, which was known as Halogen Security Company Limited will today, July 5, 2019, formally unveil its transformation to an integrated end-to-end security solutions group with the introduction of six operating companies.

The launch of the new Halogen Group will be witnessed by top business executives, captains of industry and security sector stakeholders at Lagos Continental Hotels, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A statement by the company cites the deep disruptions to lifestyles and businesses, brought about by digital technology, as the principal reason it embarked on a complete redesign of its business to be able to comprehensively address new security risks and to continue to meet expectations of its teeming customers.

Pointing out the central role of digital technology in every aspect of human life today, the new Halogen Group says the key need of every individual and business today is safety in an open and continuously volatile world.

Halogen explains that in order to continue to be the nation’s most preferred provider of security solutions, it had for some time now, embarked on massive investment in technology, citing the building of an ultra modern command and control digital hub as a central element in a new integrated emergency response system that enables it provide protection to enterprise customers snd infividual customers on a 24 hour basis.

The group which lists three pillars of its new solution delivery architecture as knowledge, technology and emergency response capabilities, says the ultimate goal of its transformation is to continuously deliver superior security risk solution value guided by its 3 pronged reason for being which is to propel achievement, to forestall threats and to take away the burden of security-related anxiety.

The new Halogen Group comes with brand new identity reflecting its futuristic and technology centered security solutions approach.