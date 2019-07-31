Hair loss prevention

By Sola Ogundipe

Hair loss may be caused by stress. Everyone sheds hair daily, which is perfectly normal. It’s common for people to lose around 100 hairs a day.

Some shedding is temporary and may respond well to changes in diet, certain treatments, or lifestyle changes. Some situations, like hair loss after pregnancy, may resolve on their own.

Hair follicles are made mostly of a protein called keratin. Eating a diet rich in protein may help prevent hair loss.

Washing hair daily may protect against hair loss by keeping the scalp healthy and clean. The key is to use a mild shampoo. Harsher formulas may dry hair and cause it to break, leading to hair loss.

Coconut oil may help prevent hair damage from grooming and ultraviolet light exposure. Massage coconut oil into the scalp. Olive oil can also be used to deep condition hair, protecting it from dryness and associated breakage. Consider applying a couple of tablespoons of olive oil directly to hair and letting it sit for 30 minutes before washing out.

Skip tight braids that may pull on hair at the root and potentially lead to excessive shedding. Let your hair air dry. Avoid curling or straightening irons.

Chemical treatments, like perms or hair color, may also damage hair and scalp. Avoid hair dyes containing ammonia or peroxide.

Essential oils may help reduce hair loss. Try cedarwood oil mixed with lavender and rosemary, also lemongrass and peppermint. Mix a couple of drops of any of these oils with a couple of tablespoons of carrier oil, like jojoba or grapeseed, and apply to your scalp for 10 minutes before washing.

Vanguard