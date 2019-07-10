By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has acknowledged receipt of petitions from some stakeholders in Kogi State in reaction to Indirect Primaries adopted for the election of the Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu who disclosed this in a statement Wednesday night in Abuja added that “the NWC will look at the merit of the petitions in line with the Party’s constitution and come out with a position in due course”.

The NWC thanked the aggrieved APC stakeholders in Kogi State for the peaceful manner in which they have conducted themselves so far and their trust in the NWC to do the right thing.

“It needs restating that the APC Constitution which was reemphasized by a decision of National Executive Committee NEC provides for three modes of primaries to elect Party candidates – Indirect, Direct Primaries and Consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.



“We assure all concerned parties that the NWC would be guided only by our rules”, the party stated.

