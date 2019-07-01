Group donates projector, accessories to Special Education Centre, Agbor

Agbor—National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has donated a projector and its accessories to Special Education Centre in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Presenting the items to the authorities of the school, the Coordinator of Seadogs in Agbor, Mr. Hilary Ugwuoke, who described the association as non-governmental and non-political, said members of the association were committed to fighting the ills in the society and alleviating the sufferings of the less privileged.

Ugwuoke said the donation of the teaching aid was to lessen the complaint of the centre over the difficulty in imparting knowledge to the hearing impaired students without projector to explain pictorials.

On his part, the Chairman of the Asaba branch of the association, Mr. Oghenekaro Ukavwe, enjoined “the coordinator of the centre to secure and make judicious use of the projector for the benefit of the pupils and students.”

Speaking, Chief Inspector of Education in the area, Mr. Eze Ariwojo, represented by Mrs. Nkechi Ekosi of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Agbor, lauded the initiative of members of the association, saying “this gesture is quite commendable as it will significantly go a long way in enhancing educational growth and development in the Special Education Centre.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Coordinator of the centre, Francisca Ezehi, said the items were monumental relief in the education of the pupils and students in the centre.