Gov Wike applauded for massive investment in security

Rivers people have praised Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for investing massively in the development of a new security architecture, which they said will improve the security of lives and property across the state.

In an interview after the launch of ‘Operation Sting’ by Governor Wike on Friday, Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ehie Edison said Governor Wike has placed the interest of Rivers state above other considerations by investing in the security of lives and property.

He stated that the Rivers State House of Assembly remains committed to supporting Governor Wike towards delivering on his security agenda for Rivers state.

Also speaking, Deputy Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Major Jack expressed happiness that Governor Wike has initiated a new security architecture to protect Rivers people.

Asari-Toru Local Government Area Chairman, Mr Odiari Princewill applauded the Rivers State Governor for the provision of logistics for the security agencies.

He said: ‘The governor has capacity . That is why Rivers people voted for him . He has done well in Rivers state. Security is paramount and the governor has provided the necessary logistics”.

Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Philemon Iwoloma thanked the Rivers state governor for providing gunboats that will promote security across riverine communities.

Mr Eugene Joshua Jaja, Chairman of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area commended Governor Wike for doing his best for the development of the state by providing the necessary equipment and funding for security agencies.

Ahoada West Local Government Area Chairman, Evangelist Hope Ikiriko said by launching the new security architecture, Governor Wike has energised the security agencies of the State.

Philip Okwaraji, Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area said that the purchase of key security equipment by the Rivers State Governor is a step in the right direction. He assured the Rivers State Governor of the support of Eleme people in the promotion of security.

Eze Wankwo EzeAla of Umokomo clan in Oyigbo Local Government Area said that Rivers people are happy with the bold steps taken by Governor Wike to tackle security problems.

Eze Kasidi Mkigbidi, Eze Gbagi said Governor Wike has done well in the promotion of security of lives and property.

Amayanabo of Kirike, Royal Highness , King Ogube Tamuno-Omisiki Opuiyo said despite the high cost of security, Governor Wike has continued to invest in better security infrastructure for Rivers State.

