Gov Emmanuel suspends members of board

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo – GOVERNOR Udom.Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has suspended members of the Board of the Unified Local Government Service Commission from office.

The suspension is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Friday evening.

According to the statement, dated Friday, July 5, 2019, the suspension is sequel to the outcome of the audit report on authorised recruitment of persons into the Unified Local Government Service.

It reads, “Suspension from office members of the Board of the Unified Local Government Service Commission.

“His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State has approved the suspension from Office of Members of the Board of the Unified Local Government Service Commission till further notice.

The suspension is sequel to the outcome of the audit report on unauthorized recruitment of persons into the Unified Local Government Service.

“Consequently, the suspended Members are hereby directed to handover all Government property in their possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Commission.”

Recall that the governor had recently suspended the State Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Dr Valentine Attah from office following his alleged involvement in unauthorised recruitment of persons into this commission.