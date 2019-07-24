Gov Dickson congratulates Sylva on his ministerial nomination

The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged Bayelsa Senators to support the confirmation of former Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva as a minister of the Federal republic.

The Governor, , in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Wednesday, also congratulated Sylva, his major political opponent in Bayelsa in the past ten years, on his selection as a ministerial nominee.

He said that he had to call on the senators to support Sylvia’s nomination as minister in the interest of Bayelsa as the Governor of all citizens of the state irrespective of political differences.

The Governor recalled that he congratulated former Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Heineken Lokpibiri, and canvassed similar support for him when his name was forwarded to the senate in President Buhari’s first tenure.

He said that President Buhari, by nominating Sylvia, has displayed appreciation of loyalty, a virtue which he considers critical in political leadership.

He said that he had worked assiduously to enthrone a similar political culture in Bayelsa in the past seven years and called on political leaders to show the requisite loyalty in appreciation of the support for their followers.

He stressed that loyalty is a two-way virtue which should be considered pertinent both by followers and the leaders.