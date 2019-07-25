“Garment firm debut will cushion importation”

By Naomi Uzor

A former Commissioner for Commerce & Industry, Enugu State and an International Trade Consultant based in the United States of America, Dr. Jude Akubuilo, has said the launch of XIREA Apparels manufacturing company will help cushion the menace of apparel importation in Nigeria.

In a phone interview with Vanguard, Akubuilo disclosed that the apparel manufacturing company will serve the needs of the uniformed forces, schools, clergy, industry, sports, amongst others.

He said: “I congratulate the founder and Managing Director of XIREA Apparels, Mr Obinna Eneh, on this occasion. With such a company in Port Harcourt, there is no need travelling to other countries to import uniforms or it’s like into the country. Nigerians deserves more manufacturing industries so the need to put our infrastructure in place, especially power and road is urgently needed.”

Akubuilo commended Eneh for the effort, time and diligence invested to obtain the international accreditations and certifications that enable their products have access to global markets.

Similarly, he called on the Federal Government to offer the necessary incentives and enabling environment for the company and its like to flourish. These incentives, he added, include phased closure of importation of finished uniforms and garment products that can be produced by XIREA, as well as directing MDAs to patronise the company.

He added: “Having visited similar facilities in different parts of the world, I applaud the birth of this world class apparel company XIREA in Nigeria. There is no doubt that the management team will put Nigeria on the global map in apparel design, production and marketing.”

