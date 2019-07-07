Fulanization: Ndigbo to re-event self militia policing

By Dennis Agbo

THE World Igbo Igbo Congress, WIC, a platform for all Igbo in diaspora has disclosed that going by the obvious insecurity threat posed by issues of Fulani herdsmen activities, Ndigbo have concluded to mobilize resources worldwide to reestablish its indigenous militia policing groups for Igbo security and self-defense.

The group quickly noted that the proposed Igbo militia is backed by indigenous native laws, including Nigeria federation laws.

The proposal, according to the Chairman WIC, Prof Anthony Ejiofor, is sequel to a release by Mr. Abdul Azeez Suleiman in addressing the Federal Government on behalf of a coalition of Northern groups over the controversial Rural Grazing Area, RUGA, settlements for nomadic Fulani Herdsmen.

The group also accused President Buhari of illegal appropriation of Federal resources to fund Fulani causes like RUGA and Fulani radio; the uneven representation in spite of Nigeria’s Federal character requirements in the constitution of Nigeria’s National Security apparatus and all other Federal appointments that they alleged are skewed against the Igbo and other Southerners.

WIC congress suggested that if Nigeria can no longer be a country on the common basis of shared and secure citizenship, then it should commence the process of dismantling it for the preservation of the peace and security of its affiliate peoples.

Parts of the statement released in United States of America reads: “World Igbo Congress and all Igbo believe that the killings by the notorious untouchables called Fulani herdsmen as well as the current threats of reprisals with the 30 day ultimatum constitute to a harbinger for the impending darkness that is about to envelope the Igbo in Nigeria.

“We call on the Federal government of Nigeria to summarily arrest and prosecute Mr. Abdul Aseez Suleiman and his group for incitement and for a threat to conduct domestic terrorism against citizens of Nigeria failing which the Igbo of Southern Nigeria will use our own methods to carry out justice and defend our own people.

“We in the Diaspora have long observed that the current unitary Federal structure foisted on the people by successive Hausa/Fulani-run military, is unsustainable. It has become an urgent imperative to dismantle this oligarchic-Caliphate structure of the federation and return to the founding federal system of our original republic. It is clear to us, given the current lopsided structure of the leadership, and constitution of the Federal security apparatus and law enforcement organizations in Nigeria, that the Igbo people of Southern Nigeria can longer expect legitimate protection by a National Security system under the current Federal government.

“The WIC therefore invokes the law of federations that grants the Igbo the right to establish its own Igbo National Defense Volunteers as a Homeland Defense Corp. We the Igbo have our traditional methods, which we shielded in submission to the convention of consent to a National government to which we conceded under a federating charter to provide security to the nation.

“In the face of the current rise of insecurity, and severe threat to the nation, particularly by marauding pastoralists to which the Federal government has demonstrated a lack of will to check or punish; the Igbo will no longer leave the security of its lands and peoples to such a dysfunctional and some may say, complicit institution of government. In the coming weeks the WIC will go into consultations with various Igbo community organizations, Town Unions, and Guild Societies, to explore the process of re-constituting the Igbo Egwugwu – the ancient citizens militia and policing system of the Igbo world to provide effective, and legitimate security to Igbo land and people.”

The group threatened that the Igbo shall hold President Buhari responsible should any harm come to any Igbo anywhere in Nigeria, either by acts of omission or commission by the Federal government under his leadership.

“World Igbo Congress calls on all lovers of the free world who profess democracy to become sensitized to the gathering ominous cloud over Igbo land. We call on all Christians throughout the world to become aware of the on-going killings of the Igbo and the pogrom threatening 50 million Christian Igbo people of southeastern Nigeria who are not willing to be Islamized.

“The Churches of this world must rise to be their brothers’ keepers. The numbers double if the people of rest of southern Nigeria are included. Ruwanda and Southern Sudan will pale in ferocity and brutality when the looming mayhem is fully unleashed on the Igbo and other southerners. Now is the day and time. The proverbial tomorrow will be too late.”