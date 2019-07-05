Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that fresh employments into the Rivers State University (RSU) and the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt must be based on merit.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the Governing Council of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike noted that employments into academic institutions must be done to promote excellence. He said the administration will not allow anyone to cut corners.

He said: “Employments into the Rivers State University and that of the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt when it is approved must be based on merit . We shall closely monitor the process, so that it is not hijacked and made an all-comer affair.

“We have to be sure that only quality academic and non academic staff are employed “.

He directed the Governing Council of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt to supply details of the financial implication for the employment of new staff for the institution. He said approval will be given after the submission of the financial implication of the employment request.

Governor Wike directed the State Ministry of Justice to ensure the bill for the change of name of the institution from Port Harcourt Polytechnic to Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic is sent to the State House of Assembly for passage and subsequent assent.

He also directed the release of funds for the construction of a structure abandoned within the institution since 1992.

The Governor approved 65 years as retirement age for all Polytechnic Staff in the state in line with recent establishment regulation.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Governing Council of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, Senator Lee Maeba congratulated the Rivers State Governor for his victory at the polls, despite the attempt by dark forces to truncate democracy in the state.

Senator Lee Maeba commended Governor Wike for his investments in the development of the Polytechnic, which has led to the accreditation of courses run by the institution.

According to him, with the accreditation of 15 courses at the Ordinary and Higher National Diploma level by the National Board for Technical Education, the school will require additional 232 academic and non academic Staff. He appealed to the Rivers State Governor to approve the employment of the required staff to boost the standard of the institution

He stated that using the Internally Generated Revenue of the school, the management has been able to improve certain facilities to improve the learning facilities in the institution.