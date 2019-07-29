Foundation opens new Ante-natal Care facility at Lugbe PHC

By Princess Owoh

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Envision Global Care Foundation, has commissioned its newly-built Ante-Natal Care, ANC, section of the Lugbe Primary Health Care Centre in Abuja, designed to promote maternal, newborn and child health, MNCH.

Also launched was the ‘Project Improving Primary Health System Capacity, IPHSC, aimed at increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of Primary Health Centres, PHC, to address the challenges recorded in the areas of MNCH in far-flunged communities in Abuja and across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Mr. Kevin Ogbajie, Programme Manager, Envision Global Care Foundation said the group is equipping PHCs with the necessary medical equipment and supplies as well as building or renovating dilapidated primary health.

Ogbajie noted that the building of the ANC section of the Lugbe healthcare centre and launch of Project IPHSC was a result of the high rate of maternal mortality in Nigeria, adding that the anisation would train medical service personnel in the PHCs for efficient and effective health care service delivery in MNCH.

He said, “Recently, there has been a need to re-strategise and adopt a different approach so as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 3, in ensuring healthy lives and promoting well being at all ages, especially in the area of maternal, newborn and child health”.

“This was further propelled by the current statistics of maternal mortality in Nigeria which according to the 5th Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS -5) conducted in Nigeria in 2016/2017, shows a new born mortality rate of 37 deaths per 1,000 births and under-five mortality rate of 120 deaths per 1,000 births.”

He further called on all well-meaning Nigerians, philanthropists, private organizations and stakeholders to partner with the NGO to enable the project to reach the entire length and breadth of the country.

Also speaking Hon. Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, acknowledged the NGO and reminded stakeholders that government cannot carry the burden of healthcare development alone.

He said, “You needed to be commended in all ramifications. You see when somebody identifies with you, to support you; our prayer from this area council is that God will continue to uplift this foundation for coming to assist us.

“We are full of appreciation because as we know the government cannot do it alone; therefore, a partnership like this is what will motivate government and support government by complementing what the government cannot be able to do.”

Abdulahi called on them to do more in other area councils in other to ensure that their goodwill impacts more people.

