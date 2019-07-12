Forgive us, herdsmen beg Imo community 

Suspected armed herdsmen who shot at their host community in Obokofia community in Ohaji/Egbema local government area, Imo State, have asked to be forgiven over the incident.

Vanguard was told yesterday in Owerri, that it was the outcome of the security council meeting held on Wednesday in Ohaji/Egbema, by the transition community chairman, Damian Ezeru, alongside leaders of Hausa community and herdsmen.

Just as Ezeru, said that he would report to the governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on the outcome of the meeting for his final decision.

Vanguard was told that those in the security council meeting included members of the Department of State Service, Imo state Hausa Community Chairman, Suleman Ibrahim Suleman, leader of the herdsmen, Yahaya Haruna.

Other stakeholders included the Town Union President of Obokofia community, Ben Mark Adizua, traditional rulers, as well as members of the clergy.

According to Ezeru, while speaking to his people after the security council meeting said: “I promised to communicate to the state government on what we have resolved, after hearing from both sides.

“We have assured our people of maximum security promised to handle the whole issue as a matter of urgency and to achieve peace in the area.

“I urge the people to remain calm for there will not be further violent between them and Herdsmen.

“I have listened carefully to the complaints and plights of our people and I promised to report to the appropriate body for final decision. I pleaded with them to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands.”

Also, Suleiman of the Hausa community was quoted to have said: “I want you people to forgive them and forget whatever the damages these herdsmen have caused this community.”

Speaking also, Haruna, leader of the herdsmen, simply was captured to have said: “We want you people to forgive us and we understand the plights of the farmers as a result of what is happening, you know in a family there must be a stubborn child who doesn’t listen to the words of the father or mother and some of them will not obey instructions. Please forgive.”

It should recalled that Vanguard has been following this incident since the herdsmen in Obokofia community shot at farmers in the area. However no live was lost in the said incident.

Since then tension has enveloped the area as farmers were said to have abandoned their farms for fear of being attacked.

The drama continued as the Special Adviser to Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Security, told Vanguard that the governor, had ordered the heads of security agencies in the state to have an interface with the leadership of herdsmen in the state. However, nothing has been made public on the meeting.