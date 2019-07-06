Breaking News
Translate

Football: Messi sent off before halftime against Chile

On 12:23 amIn News, Sportsby
Lionel Messi was sent off before halftime in a bad-tempered third-place playoff between Argentina and Chile in the Copa America on Saturday.
Nigeria vs Argentina
Messi

The match was 34 minutes old when Chilean captain Gary Medel shepherded out a ball near his own goal. Messi challenged him from behind and Medel reacted angrily, pushing the Argentine and raising his hands.

The Paraguayan referee showed Medel a red card and although Messi did not react he was also sent off, prompting boos in Sao Paulo’s Corinthians arena.

Also read: Messi puts Barcelona in touching distance

It was only the second red card of Messi’s career, the first also coming while playing for Argentina on his debut against Hungary in 2005.

The match was continuing, with Argentina going 2-0 up thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

Hosts Brazil faces Peru in the final on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.