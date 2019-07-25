Abuja – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted some state governments on the impending flooding. disasters especially those along Rivers Benue and Niger.

The Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, disclosed this when he received the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, in his office, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the agency had rolled out mitigation measures to respond to any possible disaster as a result of flooding.

“But in any case we hope it will be less devastating so that we could save as much lives and property as possible,” he said.



Maihaja assured that the Federal Government was taking measures to reduce frequent flooding along Rivers Niger and Benue by desilting of the rivers.

Earlier, Ketso lauded the Federal Government and NEMA for the Emergency Agricultural Intervention distributed to the victims of 2018 flood.

He said that the intervention byNEMA had gone a long way to alleviate the suffering of the farmers and restore food security in the state.

Vanguard

Ketso, therefore, appealed for more assistance to some villages that need to be resettled to enable them resume their normal activities. (NAN)