Fire guts Bayelsa Radio Station

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA – THE Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation also known as Glory FM 97.1 located along Azikoro road, in the State capital has been gutted by fire.

According one of the staff who was on duty when the inferno started, said the fire started from the transmitting house, to the studio and accounts department at about some minutes past seven o’clock Tuesday morning.

The staff who pleaaded anonymity said: “We were in offices trying to begin the day’s work when we heard a loud sound like explosion coming from the transmitting house, and behold it was fire. We ran outside immediately for safety, the fire spread to the studio, accounts department and other areas.”

Although men of the State Fire Service arrived shortly with a truck, however, they had to called for more reinforcements before the fire was put off, but the inferno has wrecked serious damage to the building, equipments, computers and furniture.