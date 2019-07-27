Feminist deplores gender imbalance in Buhari’s ministerial hopefuls

By Olayinka Ajayi & Odera Obeze

Notable feminist, author and entrepreneur, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, has expressed disappointment over the gender imbalance in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial nominees, which features only seven women out of the total 43 potential ministers.

Fielding questions at the grand finale of the Accessing Grants for Start-ups AGS, Enterprise Challenge, a pitch competition for female-led businesses that contribute to the Nigerian economy, Ife Durosinmi-Etti said: “It’s sad that there are only seven women on the cabinet and I really hope that more women are recognised and are more involved in policy-making.”

Durosinmi-Etti, who is also the founder of the AGS tribe, urged governors, who are yet to choose their cabinet to do so through a more diversified cabinet, saying: “I hope that governors choose more women because when we have more diversified cabinet then you know that better decisions are going to be made, and it has been proven globally.”

According to her, “If we do not have women, if we do not have a situation where more women have voices, where more women have things to say, then you’re not going to have a better output-driven economy. So, it’s better for you to have more women in your cabinet”.

She urged government to support the Nigeria’s female population in whatever capacity, as such support will have long-term benefits for the Nigerian economy.

“It is important for the government to support women. You can’t have half of your population not doing anything. The more women you support, the more contributions you have to the economy; the more taxes are going to be paid because globally it has been proven that women pay their debts more.

“It is proven that women are more responsible when it comes to money and money is what makes any country go round. It is important for government to support women any way they can. Women are the bottom of the pyramid most especially, they are the ones currently doing much and if you support them, there would be more output to the society and the economy at large”.

