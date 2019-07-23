Female pilgrim on Hajj dies in Saudi Arabia 

By Kayode Sanni- Arewa

A female pilgrim who was among those airlifted to Saudi Arabia from Katsina state have been confirmed dead by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON.
The deceased was said to have died in her sleep.

Chairman of NAHCON’s Medical committee to this year’s Hajj, Dr. Ibrahim Kana speaking to newsmen said the deceased might have died of myocardial infraction.

He said the remains of the pilgrim was moved to the mortuary and prepared for burial arrangement after she was medically certified dead by the medical team who moved in after room mates notified them of the development Tuesday morning.

However, Vanguard gathered that pilgrims have started performing  Umrah (lesser hajj)as part of their religious obligation.

About 6000 airlifted pilgrims are said to have moved from Medinah to Makkah in continuation of their 2019 Hajj exercise.

