Nnewi – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Saturday condemned the killing of the daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin by killer herdsmen and should not be ignored, unanswered and allowed to be swept under the carpet.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful described the killing as barbaric and an affront against the Yoruba race against by the terrorist herdsmen.

The group said that “Press statements and lamentations will not stop the invaders, only concrete mass action can and we are ever ready.”

IPOBs statement titled “Action better than words of fury” also described the attack and killing of Mrs. Fasoranti Olakunrin as timely warning there is a Jihads mission supported by the present administration in Nigeria.

It said that “the Jihadi mission is to terrorise, subjugate and enslave everybody unfortunate enough to be part of the British colonial experiment in Nigeria.”

According IPOB, “the brazen terror attack in Yorubaland by terrorist which led to the killing of the daughter of Chairman the Afanifere, Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin is regrettable, evil and an action intended to be use to intimade, harass and subjugate and enslave everybody in Nigeria, iris also to a timely warning to Yoruba.”

"Let the murder of the daughter of Afenifere Chairman Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin by terrorists be another sombre but timely reminder to the great Yoruba race and their media in particular that supporting evil has its unintended consequences.

“Let the murder of the daughter of Afenifere Chairman Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin by terrorists be another sombre but timely reminder to the great Yoruba race and their media in particular that supporting evil has its unintended consequences.

“I hate to say it but this sad incident goes to underscore the prediction I made long ago – that this Governmebt of Nigeria as constituted from 2015 is a murderous cabal on a Jihadi mission to terrorise, subjugate and enslave everybody unfortunate enough to be part of the British colonial experiment gone mad called Nigeria.

“I specifically warned the Yoruba race and their dominant media that supportig atrocities against Biafra and suppression of the truth about the true identity of Jubril Aminu Al-Sudani because of Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition will not only be counter-productive but will turn around to consume them.They called me a merchant of hate speech. Today I ask them, what is happening?

“It is unfortunate that at a time of great peril like this, weak men hand-picked by the same Fulani caliphate that are persecuting everybody today, are the ones in charge of the leadership of the South. Fulani terror will only stop when we confront them with an equal force, mere words will not do it.

“It is time that those immoral and spineless Yoruba media should shoulder the blame for the death of this prominent Yoruba daughter and the wider rampaging savagery of Fulani herdsmen across Nigeria.

“They failed to objectively report the truth but instead chose to malign and attack IPOB that saw the danger the country was sliding into way ahead of everybody.

“The time for the mother of all popular resistance is now not tomorrow. Only an IPOB led mass revolution will save the day because we are the only ones with a history of resistance againt the vandals from the Sahel.

“The sooner the youths of the Middle Belt and South West rise up to join IPOB to dismantle the terror government group and chart a new course for the respective ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria, the better our chances of survival or else we are all doomed.

