An Agro-tech company, Farmstripe is offering individuals an opportunity to fund or sponsor farms and get return on sponsorship at the end of each farming cycle.

The aim according to Agro-tech is to make sure there is no short supply of food.

“Food is something that we can never live without, just like air and we are here to ensure that it never grows scarce or inaccessible for all individuals. According to a United Nations report, 10 children die every hour from starvation and malnutrition, this just shows that there’s a need for a call to action.

“Farmstripe is an agro-tech company that offers individuals an opportunity to fund farms for a fixed return on their sponsorship. For us it’s more than just an opportunity to make more money than you give, we believe that only through the involvement of the private sector in the agriculture process can we actually achieve food security; which will send a ripple effect towards poverty alleviation, job security, and hunger-reduction.

“We aim to do this by introducing technology and smart farming techniques to the farmers which in turn improves their output significantly. Also, we provide a ready market for the produce at the end of the cycle. At the end of the farming period, a percentage of the profits are evenly distributed to the sponsors based on the agreed yield.

“We have an unwavering vision to be one of Africa’s biggest players in the production of food and agricultural trade. Join us today on our journey to make everyday feel like harvest with so much food to spare”.