Falz, go and marry, Simi advises

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian nightingale and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko a.k.a Simi recently took a playful swipe at rapper and comedian, Falz The Bad Guy, advising him to make the decision to tie the knot soonest.

Recall before Simi’s marriage to Adekunle Gold, Falz was rumored to be romantically involved with her but both singers debunked the claims on different occasions, insisting that they were mere friends and colleagues.

Simi sent out the timely advice when she revealed on her Instagram page that she would be dropping the video for her hit song ‘By You’ featuring her husband, Adekunle Gold on Friday 18th of July, 2019. The cover for the video showed Simi and Adekunle in the front of a convertible looking jolly.

Falz who appeared to be in a playful mood and wanted to join in the fun took to the comment section and asked “Eez there spaize in the back seat (Is there space in the back seat)?”

Replying to the comment, Simi who is now happily married and enjoying marital life immediately told him “No sir, go and marry.”

