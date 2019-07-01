FACT CHECK: After 10 months, did Ambode complete Pen Cinema flyover? PHOTOS

Victor Ogunyinka

“…But you can see that I have inconvenienced you by the demolition that has taken place here. It is temporal. In the next 10 months by the grace of God, we will deliver this project by November 2018,” Akinwunmi Ambode said.

Those were the words of the former Lagos State governor during an inspection tour to the kick off of work at the Pen Cinema Flyover, Agege.

Ambode accompanied by key members of his cabinet, said the 1.4km Flyover which will run from Pen Cinema, Agege down to the Abeokuta Expressway, will be a key intervention strategy by his administration to address the perennial traffic often associated with the area.

Ambode also promised that “We are bringing prosperity to your doorstep and I have come to appeal to everybody, community leaders, all our school children that you should not worry, it has come with a little pain, but by the time we come back at the end of the year, Agege will look like Victoria Island and Ajah. Everywhere we go, we know there is economic prosperity around that neighbourhood, so my coming here is to plead with you to bear with us and cooperate with us.”

After 16 months of kick-starting that project, an on-site visitation from Vanguard revealed that the project is nothing close to completion.

During the heavy downpour of Friday, 28 June 2019, the environs of the project site was an eyesore as continual rainfall has made the surroundings very difficult to access.

Tractors were seen on site and pillars towering to high heavens with nothing standing on them.

According to regular users of the road, commuting has been pretty difficult and the construction works have left the location even worse than it used to be.