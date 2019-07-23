Experts task experiential marketers to engage CEOs, SMEs

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The experiential mar-keting practitioners in Nigeria under the aegis of Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria- EXMAN, have been tasked to take their expertise beyond Marketing Directors and Brand Managers of multinationals to Chief Executive Officers and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, in order to widen the value proposition of their trade.

Former Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria & Ghana, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Context, Mr. Michael Ikpoki, Chairman, Market Space, Mr. George Thorpe, and former Chief Executive Officer, Insight Communication/Chief Executive Officer, Open Squares, Mr. Feyi Olubodun, stated this at the 6th EXMAN annual general meeting business seminar titled: The Experience is key, in Lagos.

In their presentations they unanimously said that experiential marketers need to move a notch higher by engaging the CEOs and extending their services to millions of SMEs in the country.

Olubodun who spoke on Understanding the African Consumer said: “The way brands are consumed is determined largely by the cultural frame of reference of the consumers and specifically, in the case of African or in this case, the Nigerian consumers,” adding that “We consume brands within our own specific frame of reference, which we are now able to map and say these are the elements of that cultural frame of reference and it is influencing the last mile, the final stage of brand decision and brand purchase with the consumers.”

Speaking on how experiential marketing industry can adopt cultural nuances to better their trade, Olubodun said: “I think EXMAN is so critical because they are the last mile, they are the ones that actually engage directly with the consumers.

Vanguard