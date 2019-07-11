Breaking News
Translate

Ex-Ekiti Senator Arise, loses mum

On 11:23 amIn Newsby

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Mrs Felicia Aduke Arise, mother of the former Senator, representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Mr Ayo Arise, has passed on.

Arise, Nigeria News
Arise

A release signed by Senator Arise on behalf of the family in Oye Ekiti on Thursday, said madam Arise died on Wednesday, July 10 after a brief illness.

Mrs Arise died at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti(FETHI), where she was hospitalised for an undisclosed ailment.

The deceased born in 1933, was aged 86.

The former federal lawmaker added that burial arrangements will be communicated to the public later.

Arise described her mother as a dependable community leader and devoted Christian during her lifetime.

The APC chieftain said the family shall sorely miss her mother’s passion for community service and culture of brotherhood she held dearly while alive.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.