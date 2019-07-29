Former governorship candidate in Imo state, Meckson Okoro has stated that every generation has its educational challenges that are peculiar to them.

Okoro said this recently during the graduation of his daughter, Miss Chidinma Okoro from Covenant University where she bagged Second Class Upper Division in Economics.

His words: “Comparing education of our time and today is not a straightforward thing, but all l can say is that every generation has its challenges. You will agree with me that the challenge of our time is not the exact challenge of this generation.

READ ALSO:

“During our time, education was not that too easy because we based everything on what we read from the book, research was not also too easy but job opportunity was easy because few people went to school, but these days many parents send their children to schools, research is easier now due to the availability of Information technology and other IT facilities which has made the world a global village.

“Many people go to school but job availability is not there because our government is not performing well in every area of the economy particularly job creation. The government is trying every. In my opinion, l think that University authorities should begin to design school subjects that would make our graduates be job creators than waiting for government to create jobs as we do not have any reasonable government in the present generation.”

On what it feels like being a graduate of Economics, the daughter said, “The journey as a student of economics up until graduation was a wholesome experience. What first attracted me to this course was the enormous variety encompassed within one course. The exposure to business, game theory, statistics, behavioural science, to mention a few, increased my passion to learn and know more about how people, businesses, nations operate & optimise for growth.”

The ceremony had the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo as Special Guest of Honour.

VANGUARD