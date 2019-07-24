Eva Water is safe for consumption — NAFDAC

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, a regulatory agency responsible for regulating and controlling importation, manufacture and use of food, drugs and packaged water in Nigeria has said that Eva Water produced and bottled by Nigerian Bottling Company Limited is safe for consumption, assuring consumers and the general public of their safety.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the agency which was titled: Update on The Two Lots of Eva Water and signed by its Director- General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye in Abuja.

Adeyeye noted that the assurance became necessary in the wake of recent development regarding the recall of two batches of Eva Water(75cl packed size) produced in one of NBC’s ultra-modern factories, Asejire Plant, in Ibadan.

“Following discovery of a default in two lots of Eva bottled water (75cl pack size) produced between 22nd and 23rd May 2019 at the NBC ultra-modern factory at Asejire in Ibadan, the company immediately initiated a recall of the affected lots and voluntarily notified NAFDAC as is expected of every responsible quality-driven organisation with high priority for Food Safety and safety of its consumers, she stated.

Adeyeye further stated that there was no reason for the general public and consumers to panic as laboratory reports obtained from the analysis conducted on all products including Eva Water manufactured in the plant do not indicate any health threat.

Vanguard