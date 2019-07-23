Etebo not going anywhere, says Stoke’s coach

Stoke City’s coach Nathan Jones has ruled out any moved for Super Eagles midfielder. Oghenekaro Etebo.

Etebo had a good outing with the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations where they picked up the bronze and it is feared that the player might be interested in a move.

“If there had been any bids (for Etebo) we’d let you know but we don’t want to lose Etebo,”Jones told Stoke Sentinel.

[READ ALSO]

“If anyone wants to come in for him they had better have a hell of a lot of money and be very strong because he’s a key member to our squad, as is Badou Niang.

“If anyone wants our players they had better have very deep pockets because these are good players who we’re very proud to have at our club.

Etebo will not be back in time for the first league game, at home to Queens Park Rangers, on August 3.

“We’ll see. It’s going to be an interesting few weeks. Peter was wonderful for Nigeria, one of the stand out performers for them, and Badou for Senegal. We are very proud of our internationals and both have done very well.”

VANGUARD