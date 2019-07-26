Breaking News
Enyeama launches come back bid

On 11:20 amIn News, Sportsby

Former Super Eagles keeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama is eager to return to top-flight football with French Ligue 1 side Dijon FCO.

Reports monitored in France stated that Enyeama who left the Super Eagles unceremoniously will undergo trials at Dijon with the hope of continuing his career which took a hit after he was dropped by Lille in 2018. His case was not also helped by an injury which laid him off for almost a year.

The 36-year-old Enyeama was part of the 2013 Super Eagles that won the AFCON in 2013 and it was glaring that his services were missed as the Super Eagles lacked quality in the goal post at the 2019 AFCON where they came back home with a bronze.

VANGUARD

