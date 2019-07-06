Emmanuel Okala tips Super Eagles for AFCON trophy

Emmanuel Okala, a former Green Eagles Goalkeeper, has congratulated the Super Eagles for their 3 – 2 superlative win against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

journalists report that the Super Eagles came from behind, after losing the lead,1-2 to beat Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions 3 – 2 and advanced to the quarter-finals of 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Okala, a member of the 1980 AFCON Cup-winning squad, told NAN in Enugu on Saturday shortly after the match that the national team displayed a lot of patriotism and national pride in Egypt today.

He noted that it had been a while the Super Eagles stage a comeback to a tough team like the Indomitable Lions, who accidentally were also the defending champions of the tournament.

“They should Continue in this strength throughout the tournament; until you bring the trophy home to Nigeria.

“Nigerians will continue to give counsel and pray for the Super Eagles to soar higher in the tournament and be crowned champions,’’ he said.

Okala said that the selections and changes the handlers of the national team made were good and perfect.

“Good selection of players and substitutes made the team very strong against the Cameroonians’ strikes,’’ he added.

NAN recalls that the Super Eagles led the game 1-0 through an Odion Ighalo strike until the 41st minute, before losing the lead and going behind within three minutes by two consecutive goals from the Indomitable Lions.

However, goals from Ighalo and Alex Iwobi within three minutes after the hour restored the Nigerian side’s lead and gave them the important 3 – 2 win.

With the favourable result, Nigeria will on Wednesday meet the winners of the fixture between hosts Egypt and South Africa on Saturday.