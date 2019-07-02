Ekwueme, Ezeoke, Osinbajo and Gbajabiamila (2)

Eric Teniola

THE Unity Party of Nigeria led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo opted out of the arrangement by insisting that in a presidential system of government, there was no room for an all-inclusive government. Alhaji Shehu Shagari was part of the parliamentary system of government in the First Republic. Following the declaration by Alhaji Shehu Shagari to invite the other parties to join his government, a meeting was hurriedly summoned on October 3 at the Federal Palace Hotel by the NPN National working committee.

It was agreed at the meeting that the zoning policy of the party was to be reviewed. At the meeting, the NPN agreed to allocate the speakership of the House of Representatives to the NPP and the deputy senate presidency as well. That was how the son of my late friend, Simeon Mbarorkaa Tarka (1953-2019), (Gboko West), a favourite at that time lost his chance of becoming the youngest speaker of the House of Representatives.

As for the Senate presidency, the NPN decided to hold on to that because of confirmation of ministers and ambassadors and other responsibilities allocated to the Senate by the Constitution. At the meeting two senators elect showed interest in the Senate presidency. They were Chief David Omueya Dafinone (1927-2018), a chartered accountant from Bendel South who is an Urhobo and Dr. Joseph Wayas (78) from Ogoja Senatorial District of Cross Rive State. In the shadow election supervised by Chief Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (1923-2010) from Uromi in the present Edo state, Dr. Wayas emerged winner.

In attendance at the meeting were the national chairman of the party, Chief Augustus Meredith Adisa Akinloye (1916-2007), the secretary of the party, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma (1934-2018) his deputy, Dr. Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo (1941-2003) and the publicity secretary of the party, Alhaji Suleiman Takuma (1934-2001), President Shagari’s close aide, Alhaji Umaru Abdurahman Dikko (1936-2014), later conveyed decision taken at the Federal Palace to the president. The following day the general secretary of the NPP, Chief Paul Wanttareph Iyorpuu Unongo (82) announced that his party has taken a decision to work in accord with NPN of President Shehu Shagari.

Earlier, the NPP National Working Committee had met at the house of Mr. Ademola Thomas in Victoria Island, Lagos. Present at the meeting were chairman of the party, Chief Olu Akinfosile, Mr. Solomon Lar, Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya, Chief Matthew Mbu, Chief J. Edewor, Alhaji Yusufu Dan Tsoho, Dr. Obi Wali, Mr. Joe Asogwa, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, Dr. Ben Nzeribe, Alhaji Megida Lawal, Chief Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, Chief Basil Okwu, Chief Paul Unongo, Dr. Omo Omoruyi, Chief Kolawole Balogun, Mr. Sam Mbakwe, Chief Moo Obikwe, Chief Raphael Ben Keshi Okafor alias RBK, Chief Samuel Onitiri, Alhaji Jafaru Manga and others.

On Tuesday October 9, 1979, there was an election in the National Assembly for the post of Senate president and deputy Senate president. There was also an election for the speaker of the House of Representatives and the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives. The elections were conducted by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Gidado Idris. For the post of the speaker, the UPN, GNPP and PRP fielded Mr. Hamza M. Ngadiwa of the GNPP from Biu Constituency of Borno state while the NPN and NPP fielded Mr. Edwin Ume Ezeoke of the NPP. Mr. Ume Ezeoke was nominated by Mr. Yinusa Kaltungo of the NPN from Tangale-Waja South and was seconded by Lt-Colonel (retd) P.C. Amadi of the NPP (Owerri North).

Dr. Gordon J. Idang of the UPN from Etinan II in the present Akwa Ibom state moved the motion for Mr. Ngadiwa and was seconded by Mr. M.A. Olukoya (Ijebu-Ode). In the election Mr. Ume Ezeoke had 245 votes while Mr. Ngadiwa had 201 votes. As for the post of deputy speaker, Mr. Olaiya Fagbamigbe (Akure) of the UPN moved a motion for the election of Mr. Faji Fajobi from Ikere Ekiti and was seconded by Alhaji Sidi Ali (PRP) from Danbata Constituency in Kano. Colonel (retd.) P.C. Amadi nominated Alhaji Kuta Idris Ibrahim (1942-2008) for the post of deputy speaker and was seconded by Alhaji Yinusa Kaltungo. In the election that followed, Alhaji Idris Ibrahim of NPN (Minna North) had 244 votes while Mr. Fajobi had 201 votes.

In the election also conducted in the Senate on that day, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki (Ilorin/Asa) of the NPN nominated Joseph Wayas for the Senate presidency and was seconded by Alhaji Ibrahim Jalo Waziri (Bauchi East) of the NPN. Chief Emmanuel Idahosa Akpata (Bendel Central) of the UPN nominated Justice Franklin Orishe Muiyewa Atake of the UPN and was second by Dr. David Olatunbosun Oke (Ondo West). Dr. Joseph Wayas won with 53 votes while Justice Atake had 42 votes. As for the deputy Senate presidency, Dr. Jaja Anucha Nwachukwu (Aba) of NPP nominated Mr. John Wash-Pam and was seconded by Alhaji Mohammed Uba Ahmed (Bauchi South East). Alhaji Usman Alto Danbatta (Kano North-Central) nominated Alhaji Sabo Barkin Zuwo of the PRP, for the deputy Senate presidency and was supported by Senator David Oke. Mr. John Wash-Pam of NPP had 51 votes while Alhaji Sabo Bankin Zuwo had 43 votes.

It was the NPP-NPN accord that enabled the following NPP members to become ministers in 1979. They are Chief Paul Unongo from Benue state, Chief (Mrs) Janet Adefenwa Akinrianade (1930-1994) from Iseyin in Oyo state, Professor Ishaya Shaibu Audu (1927-2005) from Zamaru, Zaria in the present Kaduna state and Chief Ademola Geoffrey Thomas (1925-2017) from Lagos state.

