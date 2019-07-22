EFCC arraigns 9 ‘ Yahoo boys’ on various offences

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) on Monday arraigned nine people in an FCT High Court in Nyanya, charged with alleged internet frauds.

The defendants are Kelvin Audu, Kelly Iboyi, Rukeme Ejechi, Onyeka Okafor, Tunde Adeyemi, Chijioke Chinaka, Elvis Ikechukwu, Oghenemaro Ojike and Favour Ebebe.

They were arraigned on separate charges, bordering on internet fraud, popularly known as “yahoo yahoo’’.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants committed the offences, inducing their victims, who are mostly foreigners via the internet and fraudulently extorting money from them.

EFCC said that most of these offences were committed between in 2019 in Abuja and that the offences contravened Sections 95, 320, 322 and 324 of the Penal Code.

All the defendants pleaded guilty to the allegations against them.

The EFCC prayed the court to sentence and convict the defendants, based on the plea bargain entered and signed by them.

The Judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, after listening to the EFCC lawyers and the defence lawyers, fixed various dates for sentencing.

The dates are July 25, July 29 and July 30.

Vanguard