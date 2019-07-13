Business owners operating from the Edo Production Centre in Benin City, have commended the ease of doing business packages provided by the Edo State Government at the Centre, which have immensely impacted on their businesses.

The Edo Production Center is an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to drive industrial development in the state and provide job opportunities for youths to create wealth.

The facility is fully-equipped and serviced with production workspace for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) involved in manufacturing with 24-hour electricity as well as shared storage, equipment and other production solutions.

A footwear manufacturer at the facility, Miss Osawe-Edoh Valerie, said the Centre is an excellent space for startups and entrepreneurs seeking real growth in their business.

According to her, “I am excited to be among those with space at the centre. The opportunity has helped me in increasing my clientele. Before securing a space here, I was faced with the challenge of meeting demands, but with the stable electricity supply, I am now able to meet with deadlines. This is a rare privilege. The jobs that would ordinarily take nine days to complete now takes three days.”

Valerie, who is a university graduate, added, “If more centres are provided for artisans, more youths will not need to seek white-collar jobs as it will provide opportunities for them to create wealth and increase productivity.”

Vanguard

A representative of fabricators and welders in the Center, Rev. Lugard Ekhosuehi Michael, said the working space and electricity supply have assisted operators in eliminating the high cost of production.

He noted, “I commend the state government for keeping to his promise by ensuring the centre is fully operational with workspace and stable electricity supply. These have assisted us to eliminate the high cost of production. Welders and fabricators operating here do not worry about the challenge of meeting delivery.”