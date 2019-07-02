Edo Prison Controller tasks 156 promoted officers on dedication to duty

Benin – The Edo Controller of Prisons, Mr Joseph Usendiah, has charged the newly promoted officers in the command to re-dedicate themselves to hard work and greater efficiency in order to be able them to live up to the task ahead.

Usendiah gave the charge on Tuesday in his office in Benin City, while decorating the 156 newly promoted officers with their new ranks.

He also charged the officers to strive to maintain a high level of discipline, adding that they should not allow their new ranks to make them lose focus on the dictates of the job.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the promoted officers ranged from the rank of Deputy Controller of Prison to Senior Prison Assistant.



The promoted officers included Mr Sunday Oyakhire, Mosue Oizuajemenme and Julius Osemwengie, all from the rank of Assistant Controller of Prisons to Deputy Controller of Prisons.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, Oyakhire expressed appreciation to the Controller- General of Prisons, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, and the the State Controller, for finding them worthy of elevation.

He assured the controller that they would put more commitment in the discharge of their duties.

It would be recalled that 50482 officers and men of the Nigerian Prison Service nationwide were promoted in June. (NAN)