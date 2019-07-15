Ebonyi gets new Chief Judge

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, swore-in Justice Anselem Nwigwe of the state high court as Acting Chief Judge of the state.

Nwigwe, who hails from Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, took over from Justice Alloy Nwankwo, who retired last week after attaining a statutory retirement age of 65 years.

He is said to be the most senior judge in the state judiciary.

His swearing in was witnessed by Justice Obi Elechi of the Court of Appeal and Chief Judges of Enugu and Bayelsa states.

Also in attendance were judges and other members of the judiciary in the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Umahi urged Justice Nwigwe to ensure that he surpasses the achievements of his predecessor, Nwankwo, which he described as excellent.

In his acceptance speech, Justice Nwigwe promised to use instrument of the law to lift the state judiciary.

His words: “The relationship between the Bar and the Bench shall be maintained. Our hands of fellowship shall equally be extended to the members of the criminal justice system.”

Vanguard