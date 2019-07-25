Nominees for appointment into the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Special Development Agency have been screened and confirmed by the Delta State House of Assembly.

The nominees are Dr. Joseph Otumara as Chairman, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay as Director-General, while Dr. Sunny Ezonfade, Mrs Amaka Oboro and Prince Kelly Utuedor are members.

The screening followed a motion by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Oboro Preyor seconded by Ndokwa West, Hon. Charles Emetulu.

The nominees entered the chamber and were asked to introduce their selves and their representatives.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori urged the members to allow the nominees to take a bow in view of their leadership pedigree and stake in the state polity over the years.

The nominees were asked to exit the chamber with a bow.

A motion for confirmation was moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Oboro Preyor seconded by member representing Burutu I, Hon. Asupa Forteta.

Also at plenary, nominees for appointment into the Delta State Local Government Service Commission were screened and confirmed.

The nominees as screened include Hon. Joseph Otirhue – Chairman, while Pastor Chukwuka John Greatman, Hon. Rev. Katherine Ikoko, Chief Mrs. Rose Asore are Members.

The screening followed a motion by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Oboro Preyor and seconded by member representing Aniocha South, Hon. Austin Chikezie.

The nominees were asked to introduce their selves and their representatives in the house after which the Speaker asked members to direct question at the nominees.

However, the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Oboro Preyor appealed to the house to let the nominees take a bow in view of the presence of a non-sitting member of the house amongst them.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori thereafter asked the nominees to exit the chamber with a bow.

A motion for confirmation was hence moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Oboro Preyor seconded by member representing Patani, Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe.

The house will resume plenary next week Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

