DPR seals 5 petrol stations in Enugu

By Anayo Okoli

Enugu Field Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, said it had sealed five petrol stations in the state for cheating customers by adjusting their pumps to under-deliver products.

According to the Operations Controller, Mr. Okechukwu Okoro, the punitive action was taken during a routine monitoring exercise, explaining that the exercise was to ensure that petroleum marketers in the state sold the petroleum products at the government-approved prices.

Okoro vowed that DPR would punish any petrol station that indulges in the illegal act, adding that the five petrol stations sealed were caught in the act and could not escape punishment.

He, however, noted with happiness that about 50 other petrol stations inspected were selling at the approved price of N145.

Vanguard