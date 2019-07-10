Don’t dare us again, IGP warns Shiites

…As he visits injured policemen in hospital

…Senate President, Lawan also visits

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–SENATE President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Wednesday, paid separate visits to policemen admitted at the National Hospital, Abuja, following injuries they sustained during Tuesday’s protest embarked by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, at the National Assembly.

The duo were at the hospital to see the health conditions of the police officers who were rushed to the hospital.

While Lawan was accompanied to the hospital by some aides and principal officers of the National Assembly, the police chief went also with Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ibrahim Lamorde, Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, among others.

Adamu arrived the hospital premises around 12:28 pm and was taken round the ward to speak with each of the policemen on admission by the Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Apollo Kanati.

Speaking to reporters, after his visit, the police chief warned members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shiites not to test the will of the Nigeria Police even as he said strategies had been put in place to avoid recurrence of Tuesday’s development.

Hear him: “I have just seen them, they are carrying bullet wounds and some were attacked with clubs and stones. We showed restrain in terms of not going the same way the protesters went but it is an act that is not tolerated and it is an act we will not take again.

“The right to express yourself does not mean the right to trample on other people’s rights to the extent of causing a lot of havoc and sufferings on other people.

“We will make sure that we prosecute those people that have been arrested and those that are yet to be arrested, we will go after them and make sure that they are arrested and justice is done.”

On the threat made by the group to continue their protest, the IGP said: “We are ready for them. We will not explain our strategy but we will make sure we don’t allow them disrupt the peace of the city.

According to him, “We have arrested 40 members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria and we will make sure that those on the run are also arrested.”

The IGP who also had a stop at the office of Chief Medical Director of the hospital to assure him of payment of the bills urged the doctors to give them the best treatment stating that the bill was not a problem.

Speaking further, he said:“In the course of protecting our citizens and giving rooms to people to express themselves, a group of people went overboard and attacked police officers in the course of performing their duties and you see the result; our officers have been shot.

“All the policemen you have seen here, the doctor has assured us that they are in stable condition and they are doing well. As you know, police as an institution will take care of their bills, welfare and insurance. So, for now everything is in order and the rest of the actions are left to us in terms of how to handle the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria.”

