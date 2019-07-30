Do we still have a Senate?

THERE was a referendum in Mauritania in August 2017 which abolished the Senate. The controversial referendum was boycotted by the opposition. But the result was seen as a victory for President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who was accused by his rivals of trying to extend his mandate in office. He called the referendum after the Senate rejected his proposals to change the constitution.

Mr Abdel Aziz who described the Senate as “useless and too costly”, said the move to abolish it would improve governance by introducing more local forms of lawmaking. There was more sense of humour at play when Senegal abolished its own Senate in 2012. Senegalese MPs voted to abolish the Senate as part of moves to help the victims of deadly floods in the country.

President Macky Sall had said that the money reserved for the upper house – about $15m (£9.5m) – will also go towards preventing further flooding. But critics say the aim was to weaken the opposition as most of the senators were supporters of the ex-president.

The 100 senators had fought to be retained but lost the vote in the joint session of parliament. Nigeria “abolished” its own Senate in 2019 but it didn’t make headlines around the world because it was done through dexterous democratic hammer with the hidden sledge.

The internal combustion in the APC in 2015 produced a leadership for the Senate that was semi-free because it did not emerge through the executive arm of the government. The resultant effect was that we had some legislative independence but the president was not comfortable with it. A former military ruler turned democratic president was not at home with the principle of separation powers.

The anti-corruption seduction in the land helped a great deal in conscripting the democratic space under the present dispensation. President Muhammadu Buhari did tell the country in 2018 that the democratic system of government was responsible for his ‘slow performance’ since elected in 2015.

Buhari, who was a former military ruler in Nigeria from December 1983 to August 1985, said the processes in the democratic system makes government less decisive compared to the military. “Fighting corruption. Yes, we are slow because the system is slow. It’s not Baba that is slow but it is the system, so I am going by this system and I hope we will make it,” Buhari said.

Also read:

“I told you what I did when I was in uniform but now when I have to go by this system (democracy), where people have to be arrested and then prosecuted, taken to court and then with evidence.” He had expressed a similar sentiment in 2017 when he said the democratic setting does not give him the free hand to deal with corrupt Nigerians.

The president said that he arrested and jailed many corrupt people when he was a military dictator. Buhari also said that when it comes to the fight against corruption, Nigerians cannot be satisfied. The president said all these in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire while speaking to members of the Nigerian community.

Buhari said: “I have said it that this is my second time like Gen. Obasanjo. When I came as a young man and in uniform, I arrested former ministers and governors and put them in Kirirkiri. All of you know Kirikiri. I told them that they are guilty until they can prove themselves innocent and it didn’t bother me because I was a youth and in uniform; so I didn’t care about anybody.

“But now that I am back, everybody is innocent until I can prove them guilty. And at the same time, the same Nigerians are saying we are too slow. So what can you do really? You can only try but I am telling you that you can never satisfy our people back home. You know, when I was young and ruthless as a soldier I did what I did, somebody came, locked me up and gave them back their money and their houses.

“I went back into politics and after trying three times and ending up in Supreme Court, the fourth time God agreed and here I am. But when I came, what I found is terrible. It is absolutely terrible but I’ll keep on doing my best because I volunteered to come. I have come, I have met what was on the ground and I hope I will make an impression.”

No doubt great impression has been made in returning Nigeria to virtually a one-arm government. The only difference between military rule and democratic setting in the country has always been the parliament as there are always the executive and judicial arms under military rule.

But under our current democracy, the judiciary has been put in a state of perfect conformity. Thanks to the anti-corruption sedition, judges’ homes were raided at midnight with lots of cash on display to ridicule the entire institution. Still checking if there has been any conviction based on that Hitlerian action against the judiciary. But we know we have a judiciary today where the swearing-in of a Chief Judge of the Federal High Court would be delayed for several hours because of…, you can guess what. The “fight against” corruption was a great weapon in giving us a “rubber stamp” National Assembly that we have today.

The dislike over the executive for an independent legislature was masked under the exposure of corruption in the parliament. I am not saying we had a perfect National Assembly at any time. In fact, Senator Nuhu Aliyu once raised a point of order that there were criminals on the floor of the Senate. But those who are not political buffoons were able to read what was going on as a game.

In the first four years, we saw the ridiculing of the National Assembly as a policy. Most appointees of the executive arm shunned the Senate at will. This would not have happened if they were not acting a script.

We saw how the former Senate President was charged to all available courts in the land until he won at the Supreme Court. When there was no charge available again, they accused him of being the sponsor of a violent robbery in his home state. The accusation did not stick and today we hear nothing about that robbery case and those who wasted scores of lives on the basis of sacrificing justice for political expediency.

Rascality was promoted as thugs led by some members of the Senate stormed the chambers to cart away the mace in broad daylight. The intended coup failed and the police found the mace under a bridge in Abuja. No culprit was arrested. It has been promoted to the next level for an accused in the assault on the parliament.

The height of it all was the invasion of the Senate or National Assembly by DSS operatives in 2018 in one of the worst moments in our democratic brouhaha. Apart from the then director-general of DSS who was removed by the then Acting President who was apparently not in the loop of the operations, there were no serious consequences for the action.

The sum total of all the actions put together is the Senate we have today. The first baptism of rubber-stamping was when the Senate president was going out of his role by appointing an independent mind as his media adviser. He was summoned to the Villa and allegedly told what to do. He ate the pie and sacked the fellow in 48 hours before he could resume.

The first major outing of the Senate was the screening of the nominated Chief Justice of Nigeria. We saw timidity at its peak as the “aeroplane driver” had a smooth sail in spite of all the “technicality” challenges. That played into insignificance compared to the hollowness of the ministerial screening. We waited for five months after elections and two months after swearing-in to have a list that could only have been confidently sent to a rubber- stamp assembly.

The circus has seen “bow and go” for most of the nominees that serious people should busy themselves with Nollywood instead of assaulting their sensibilities with low-quality comedy.

The Senate has not been officially abolished in Nigeria, but do we still have a Senate?

Vanguard