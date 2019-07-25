Breaking News
Delta community protests arrest of surveillance supervisor

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—POLOBUBO (Tsekelewu)  Federated Communities in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta  State,  has criticised the arrest of its surveillance supervisor at the Opukeba field, Mr Barry Ebidinana, allegedly by security operatives attached to Chevron Nigeria Limited.

POLOBUBO Advocacy Group led by Mr Paul Toruwei in a statement, yesterday, gave the oil firm a 48- hour ultimatum to release Ebidinana,  saying, “This is pure intimidation and abuse of power by Chevron and Nigeria Police.

“On July 18, 2019, some youths from  Polobubo community were arrested by Chevron security operatives  at Opuekeba platform in the course of their official duty as Pipeline facilities surveillance team, due to the Ipkpalakpalabou Oil well head that was on fire from April 18 to June 30, 2019.

“Ebidinana, who is the surveillance supervisor  at the Opuekeba field was arrested  on allegations  that are callous and unfounded.  Ebidinana  is a peaceful  and law- abiding son of Polobubo, we therefore,  call on Chevron and  Nigerian Police Force to release  our son without  any further delay.

“Polobubo youths  are not known for vandalism and destruction of public properties. To prove this further, in the era of the ethnic  crisis, Polobubo and Opuama youths were the ones,  who secured Opuekeba platform and other  facilities with their lives and not even a pin of Chevron properties were damaged or destroyed, yet Chevron keep paying us with a bad coin.

“We are calling on all well meaning Nigerians, Warri North,  Delta and Federal Governments and International Community to come to our aid, we cannot stand this oppression any longer,” the group added.

