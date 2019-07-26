Breaking News
Delta ALGON berates Orubebe over attack on Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CHAIRMAN of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State chapter, Mr Constantine Ikpokpo, has berated former Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, Elder Godsdey Orubebe on his attack on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying Orubebe’s outburst was unnecessary and misleading.Governor okowa

Orubebe had recently, accused Okowa of marginalising the Ijaw people of the state, as published by some  national dailies.

Ikpokpo, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, told Orubebe to stop spreading falsehood and heating up the polity in the state.

He said: “We see beyond him (Orubebe) and confident government will remain focus.”

Asking Orubebe to point at what he did for Delta State as a Minister, Ikpokpo said Orubebe could not complete the expansion of the Bomadi/Ohoro Road project he embarked on.

He said Governor Okowa was doing well and should not be distracted by mischief makers.

